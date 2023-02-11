Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584,213 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 640,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

