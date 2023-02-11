Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,563 shares of company stock worth $20,960,664 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $679.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $710.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

