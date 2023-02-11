Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 257,215 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 775.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in New York Times were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Down 1.6 %

NYT stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.