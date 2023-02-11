Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 841,712 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $62,334,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

