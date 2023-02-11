Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,006 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,584,666. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $57.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

