Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,311 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Allegion worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Allegion stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

