Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 231,622 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 231,622 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

