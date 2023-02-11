Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 237,872 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,872 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of OneMain worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

