Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,401 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

