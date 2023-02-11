Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 286,275 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286,275 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 406.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of DHI opened at $98.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.