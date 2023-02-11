Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 28,956 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,956 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Trading Down 0.3 %

Celanese Announces Dividend

NYSE CE opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.