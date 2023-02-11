Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 33,803 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,803 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.18% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.67 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

