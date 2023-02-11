Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,587 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

