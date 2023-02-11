Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 620,465 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620,465 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5,965.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,612,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,208,000 after purchasing an additional 914,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

