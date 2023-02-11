Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,009,207 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009,207 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

