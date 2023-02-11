Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 953,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIPS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.