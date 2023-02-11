Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

