Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Portland General Electric worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

POR opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

