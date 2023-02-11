Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Financial Comparison

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.40 million 1.17 -$4.11 million ($0.74) -1.59 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

42.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -71.25% -42.99% -36.30% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -49.72% -33.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nephros and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 344.92%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 394.86%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Nephros.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Nephros on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

