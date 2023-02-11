Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $124,937,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $182.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.