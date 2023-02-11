Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

ARWR opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $54.12.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

