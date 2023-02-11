Analysts Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

