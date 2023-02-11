Andrew R. Heyer Sells 35,464 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $390,458.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $997.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About OneSpaWorld

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

