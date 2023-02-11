Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,110 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.40% of Apollo Global Management worth $106,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

