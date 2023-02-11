Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Down to $73.89

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.89, but opened at $70.00. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 965,962 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

