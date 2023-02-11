Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 50,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,138,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,939,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,133,543.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $569,169.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Trading Down 2.4 %

APPN opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.66. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $69,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

