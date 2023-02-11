Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

