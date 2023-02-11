Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

