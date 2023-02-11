Atreca, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $10.75 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atreca in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.75 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13.

Atreca Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCEL. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Atreca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atreca by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

