AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 550,973 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 230,484 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

