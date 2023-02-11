B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys $775,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Moore purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,818.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 3.2 %
RILY stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $73.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
