B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys $775,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Moore purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,818.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

RILY stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $73.10.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.