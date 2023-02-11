Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.