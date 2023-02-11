Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

