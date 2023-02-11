Barclays Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $257.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $251.00 to $257.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.48.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.