BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BellRing Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands



BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

