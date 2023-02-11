BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

