BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

BioSyent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

