Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE:BKH opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after purchasing an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

