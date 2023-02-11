Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 530,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,582,000 after purchasing an additional 409,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,003,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

