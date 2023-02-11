Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 489 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

