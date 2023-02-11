Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,209 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Hershey by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Hershey stock opened at $239.10 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.17. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,343,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

