Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,350 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 134,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

