Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,144 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.31. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

