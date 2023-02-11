Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

