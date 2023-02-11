Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 152,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,790.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,265,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,370,000 after purchasing an additional 268,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $182.23. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.33.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

