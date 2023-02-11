Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.11 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC opened at $50.67 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

