Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $297.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.25 and a 200 day moving average of $298.41. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

