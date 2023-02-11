Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

