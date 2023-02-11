Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.91 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IVW opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.