Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,152,000 after purchasing an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362,161 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,746,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

