Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

